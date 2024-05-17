Carrabelle City Commissioner Sabrina Brown has been selected to represent the City of Carrabelle on the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Miss Brown was selected to replace Brenda LaPaz who recently resigned as Carrabelle Mayor and who served on the TDC for a number of years.
The Tourist Development Council is a nine-member board with representatives from each city and the Franklin County Commission, the local chambers of commerce and members from around the county who work in the tourism field and collect the tourist tax.
The group is tasked with increasing local tourism; it receives its funding through a 3 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
The revenue is reinvested in the county by funding tourist related facilities including local museums and beach park facilities like restrooms, playgrounds, boat ramps and parks and beach accessibility improvements.
It even provides funding for some law enforcement services.
The money is also used to advertise Franklin County to increase the number of visitors who come here.
