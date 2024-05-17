Weems Memorial Hospital is seeking a small grant to purchase a butterfly ultrasound for use by the Hospital’s emergency Medical Services.
Butterfly ultrasounds are handheld devices that are used in to provide exams in trauma patients and can also be used to help with IV insertion with patients with poor vascular access.
They can use a phone or ipad as a screen, making them extremely useful for doctors and first responders who need to evaluate a patient quickly.
The hospital is seeking a state grant to cover the costs, which is about 2700 dollars.
Franklin county Commissioners this month signed a resolution supporting the purchase, now they just have to wait to see if the grant request is approved.
