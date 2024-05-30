Thursday, May 30, 2024

Celebrate Summer with Sea Turtles, Fishing, Fireworks! 🌞

Get Ready to Shell-ebrate

AT THE FORGOTTEN COAST SEA TURTLE FESTIVAL! 

Mark your calendars for the 8th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, June 30th, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET at beautiful George Core Park in Port St. Joe!

Dive into a shell-tastic day filled with music, delicious food, and a lively Sea Creature Parade. Get ready to celebrate all things TURTLE and learn about the importance of our coastal habitats.

All proceeds benefit the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center. Rain or shine, we hope to see you there!


 

Sparkle and Shine on the Fourth of July!

Celebrate Independence Day on July 4th with spectacular fireworks in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka. It’s a night of patriotic fun and dazzling displays you won’t want to miss...

Cast Your Line for Big Prizes at the MBARA Kingfish Tournament!

Ready to reel in the big one? Join us on July 26th and 27th for the MBARA Kingfish Tournament. Compete for awesome prizes and support marine conservation while having a blast...

Meet Our Partners

THE PORT FINE WINE & SPIRITS

At The Port Fine Wine & Spirits our wine room is home to over 300 different bottles of wine. The beer cooler and beer cave keep 175 tasty brews perfectly chilled. Our expanded selection of spirits is the best from Mexico Beach to Cape San Blas with over 15,000 bottles in stock! Located on Hwy 98 in Port St. Joe across the street from Hungry Howies, you’ll find fair prices and friendly service.

(850) 229-2977
https://theportfinewine.com/

SCALLOP COVE GENERAL STORE

Scallop Cove is the perfect place to stop-in for supplies before starting your vacation adventures! Explore their vast selection of beach gear, jewelry, gifts, groceries, souvenirs, craft beer, wine and more! Not only are they the official BEER GROWLER STATION of Cape San Blas but they also have a fantastic selection of rental gear and equipment. Whether you are looking to fuel up your vehicle for a day of exploring or fuel up your stomach at the amazing deli, they have it all! 

(850) 227-1573
https://scallopcove.com/

Gulf County
Visitor Guide

GET YOUR FREE TRAVEL
GUIDE HERE


View Digital Guide
Request Printed Guide
Like us on FacebookFollow us on InstagramFollow us on PinterestSubscribe on Youtube
850-229-7800
800-482-GULF
150 Captain Fred’s Place
Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
www.visitgulf.com
info@visitgulf.com




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment