Celebrate Summer with Sea Turtles, Fishing, Fireworks! 🌞

Scallop Cove is the perfect place to stop-in for supplies before starting your vacation adventures! Explore their vast selection of beach gear, jewelry, gifts, groceries, souvenirs, craft beer, wine and more! Not only are they the official BEER GROWLER STATION of Cape San Blas but they also have a fantastic selection of rental gear and equipment. Whether you are looking to fuel up your vehicle for a day of exploring or fuel up your stomach at the amazing deli, they have it all!
