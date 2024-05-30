NOAA Fisheries FishNews—May 30

Upcoming Events
June 4: Workshop to Improve Estimates of Recreational Fishing Effort
June 4: FY 2025 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition Informational Webinar
June 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
June 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
June 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
June 10–14: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
June 24–28: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
June 24–27: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference
June 25–27: New England Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting
July 15: Educator Workshop: Summer Institute for Climate Change Education
July 29–August 2: Educator Workshop: Teachers on the Estuary
