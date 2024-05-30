Thursday, May 30, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—May 30

FishNews masthead

MAY 30, 2024

Highlights

NOAA Fisheries Citizen Science Recognized by White House

A group of people posing in front of a sign that says "critter fleet" in 1980s photo

Big news for citizen science at NOAA Fisheries! Recently, four NOAA citizen science programs were highlighted in a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report to Congress—the most of any agency featured! Of these four projects, two are fisheries-focused: the NOAA Fisheries Cooperative Shark Tagging Program and the FISHStory Project run by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

Alaska

NOAA Fisheries Finds Endangered Species Act Listing of Gulf of Alaska Chinook Salmon May Be Warranted

Group of chinook salmon swim through the water

In response to a petition to list Gulf of Alaska Chinook salmon as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, NOAA Fisheries has found that listing may be warranted. Missed escapement goals and decreasing size and age at maturity are factors in the decision.

Meet Susan Meyer, Government Information Specialist

Susan Meyer poses for a selfie on a deck with houses in the background

Get to know Susan Meyer as she describes her career journey and what Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month means to her.

Meet Jhen Cabasal, Marine Habitat Resources Specialist

Jhen Cabasal poses with her hand on her hip in an office setting

Jhen Cabasal knew she wanted to be a marine biologist ever since she volunteered at the Aquarium of the Pacific in high school. Now, she's a marine habitat resource specialist at NOAA Fisheries sharing her love for both marine science and her culture.

West Coast

NOAA Fisheries Receives Engineering Award for New Antarctic Field Camp

Buildings of a field camp on the shore. Dark blue water with ice bergs floating in the distance makes up the background.

NOAA scientists—along with construction partners—were recognized for their exceptional logistics and their dedication and tenacity in challenging Antarctic environments. The award honored the construction of  a new field camp at Cape Shirreff, which replaced the old, deteriorating camp on Livingston Island.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

2024 Greater Atlantic Region's Marine Endangered Species Art Contest

A hand reaches out toward the ocean with endangered marine species swimming in the water in this hand drawn picture.

Check out the winners and those who received honorable mention in the 2024 Greater Atlantic Region's Marine Endangered Species Art Contest!

Compiling the First-Ever Color Portrait of Narraguagus River Thermal Habitats

A woman wearing sunglasses holds up a clear container holding a brook trout fry to view it

To celebrate World Fish Migration Day we spoke with Valerie Ouellet, an intrepid researcher studying the Narraguagus River—a key habitat for endangered Atlantic salmon.

Habitat Restoration Helps to Strengthen Resilience of Waterfront Park in Buffalo, New York

An aerial view of a construction site for a waterfront park in Buffalo, NY

As part of a large-scale effort to redesign a waterfront park, NOAA funding is helping to improve the resilience of an eroding shoreline and create habitat for fish native to the Great Lakes.

2024 State of the Ecosystem Reports: Dinoflagellate Bloom Dominates the Gulf of Maine

Pile of sea scallops with one centered in the foreground

NOAA’s Northeast Integrated Ecosystem Assessment team released their annual Mid-Atlantic and New England State of the Ecosystem Reports. The reports synthesize the ecological, oceanographic, and socioeconomic aspects of the Georges Bank, Gulf of Maine, and Mid-Atlantic Bight ecosystems as they relate to fishery management objectives.

Upcoming Deadlines

June 3: Deadline for Vineyard Wind 1 Fisheries Compensation Program applications

June 21: Applications due for members of the American Fisheries Advisory Committee

July 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award  

July 23: Applications due for FY 2025 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

June 4: Workshop to Improve Estimates of Recreational Fishing Effort

June 4: FY 2025 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition Informational Webinar

June 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting 

June 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 10–14: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–28: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–27: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 25–27: New England Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

July 15: Educator Workshop: Summer Institute for Climate Change Education

July 29–August 2: Educator Workshop: Teachers on the Estuary

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment