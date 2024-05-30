FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: May 17-23

Officer Specialist S. Gray conducted a resource and boating and safety inspection on a vessel returning to a local boat ramp. The captain of the vessel showed Officer Gray a cooler containing an undersized spotted seatrout. The captain received a written warning in 2017 for possession of undersized seatrout. Officer Gray gave the subject a notice to appear for the violation.
Officer D. Travis observed a vehicle in an area known for fishing at Mashes Sands Road and conducted a resource inspection. The officer observed a set of fishing rods and reels leaning against the guard rail at Tide Creek with a cooler close by. The officer located a subject fishing below the bridge. An inspection revealed an undersized redfish and the subject claimed responsibility for catching it. He was given a notice to appear for the violation.
Officer M. Fernbach was patrolling off Live Oak Island and observed a group of individuals fishing from a vessel. A boating and safety and resource inspection was conducted and it revealed a redfish over the 27” slot was in possession. The captain claimed responsibility for catching the fish and was issued a notice to appear.
