Franklin County High School Athletes will be able to work out in style under a recent partnership between the school district and a company called Dynamic Fitness and strength.
Dynamic Fitness and Strength provides personalized workout equipment to high schools and colleges across the country.
The partnership provides new weight equipment to the athletics weight room at the football fieldhouse all branded with the Franklin County Seahawks logo.
The new equipment includes new benches, weight racks, landmines, and much more, all with Franklin County Seahawk branding.
The new equipment will help build a Weight room culture and continue the success the Franklin County School has already seen in weightlifting and other sports.
Last year the Franklin County Boys weightlifting team sent two lifters to state for the first time ever.
The new equipment will also allow the Franklin County School to host its own Weightlifting meets instead of having to travel to all of their competitions.
The benefits won’t only be available to weightlifters and football players.
The new weightlifting equipment can be used by any Franklin County school athletics team.
