Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Captain's Cove Marina - The Gateway to St. Joseph Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico!

Boating on Florida's Forgotten Coast -- Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Cape San Blas and Indian Pass -- is a way of life. Over the past six generations, the Raffield family name has become synonymous with fishing the waters of St. Joseph Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Today the Raffield family offers years of experience, spacious dry storage barn and excellent location at the mouth of the Gulf County canal as the ideal place to store and refuel your recreational fishing boat, sailing vessel, pleasure boat or other watercraft, featuring the most accessible and reasonably priced option in the area.

 

Captain's Cove Marina

Danny Raffield - Marina Owner

1646 Captain Carl Raffield Way, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 227-3357

info@captainscovefl.com

www.captainscovefl.com

 

Coordinates

Latitude: 29.83371 | Longitude: -85.313841

The Joe in Port Saint Joe is your neighborhood coffee shop offering organic coffees, teas, baked goods, CBD and natural supplements. Enjoy sipping on your favorite brew on their beautiful, shaded patio and stay tuned and follow them on social media to find out about their Beignet & Music on the Patio series, featuring delicious fluffy New Orleans style beignet and live music!


They are conveniently located at 220 Reid Ave, in the heart of Port St. Joe, FL – OPEN EVERY DAY – 8AM-4PM ET! Be sure to stop by and sample their amazing offerings!

The Joe in Port Saint Joe

220 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-8065

Aqua Bay RV Park is Your Perfect Northwest Florida Getaway and the ideal destination for your next adventure!


Aqua Bay RV Park is located just a block away from St Joseph Bay and a few minutes away from the heart of Port St. Joe.


If you are looking for a small, quiet, and relaxing park, look no further. Aqua Bay RV Park is family owned and operated. The RV park has 14 RV sites and is open year round. Aqua Bay is a self check-in RV park with a camp host on the property to help with any needs.

They offer daily, weekly and monthly rates.


Park Amenities

·        Pull through and back in sites

·        All sites have 20/30/50-amp hook-ups

·        Max RV length is 44'

·        water/sewer/power/garbage/wifi

·        One mile to public beach access

·        Two miles to downtown Port St Joe

·        Within walking distance to beautiful St Joseph Bay

·        Safe & Family Friendly

·        Pet Friendly

·        Deck

·        Community Fire Pit

·        Picnic Tables at each lot

·        Bath/Laundry House


Visit their website to plan your trip, find information on their facilities, nearby attractions, and more!

 

Aqua Bay RV Park

2764 Victoria Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 247-3025

https://aquabayrvpark.com

Students Can Receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree for Free Starting Fall 2024 Semester

 

Panama City, FL– If you are a registered nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, this is a great time. The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2024 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs. Students who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington counties and are pursuing a BSN starting in the Fall 2024 semester, are encouraged to apply now. The deadline to apply is July 17, 2024.

 

"This is such a great opportunity for our students to earn a BSN degree for free,” states Dr. John Griggs. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health once again for their generosity."

 

In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.

 

For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/

 

For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.

LUNCH and LEARN IS BACK!

June 26 with Dermatology Specialists of Florida!


Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a Lunch and Learn at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill from 12-1 pm. each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.

﻿FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHSE


Dates: June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, and October 23.

*NO Lunch in November or December.

June speaker will be Angela Mercer, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant

Angela earned her Master of Science in physician assistant studies from South University in Savannah, Georgia and holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.


Her experience includes working as a physician assistant in the Transplant Center at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, the emergency department at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, and a dermatology practice in Tallahassee from 2012-2017.

Angela has been with Dermatology Specialists of Florida since 2018 and she takes great pride in providing comprehensive skin exams, treating precancerous lesions, as well as diagnosing and treating a wide variety of general and medical dermatological conditions for her patients. She is also highly skilled and knowledgeable in the use of cosmetic injectables such as Botox, Dysport and Dermal Fillers.


