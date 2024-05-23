Thursday, May 23, 2024

Dive into an Oceanic Extravaganza: Mermaids and Mimosas at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea!

Dive into an Oceanic Extravaganza: Mermaids and Mimosas! 

Join us for an enchanting afternoon by the sea as we raise funds for a cause close to our hearts – supporting the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's initiative to fund a new roof for our urchin tanks. Embark on a whimsical journey beneath the waves, where mermaids frolic and mimosas flow. Delight in the coastal charm as you indulge in:

 Live Music: Let the melodies of the ocean serenade your senses as talented musicians set the tone for an unforgettable day.

 Seafood Hors d'oeuvres: Indulge in a delectable selection of freshly prepared seafood delights, handcrafted to tantalize your taste buds.

 Silent Auction: Bid on an array of treasures generously donated by local businesses and artists, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's mission.

 Refreshing Drinks: Sip on signature cocktails, including our specialty mimosas, as you mingle with fellow ocean enthusiasts.

Your attendance not only promises a day of enchantment and indulgence but also contributes to a vital cause. With every ticket purchased and bid made, you'll be helping to ensure the preservation and enhancement of marine education and conservation efforts.

Don't miss this opportunity to make a splash for a good cause. Secure your tickets now and join us for Mermaids and Mimosas – where every sip and shimmer supports the sea!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
