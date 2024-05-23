Beach Bound This Month Along Florida's Forgotten Coast

Beach Bound This Month!
Franklin County features more than 250 miles of beachy shoreline. Gulf beaches with miles of gently rolling surf, bay beaches with nature and privacy, beaches that are perfect for families, beaches that are great for fishing, beaches you can drive to and beaches you'll need a boat to enjoy. Every one of our beaches is beautiful but each one is different. Learn more about our different beaches here.
About this time last year, we learned that the Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park was named the best beach in the United States by Dr. Stephen Leatherman (Dr. Beach) who ranked the beaches of this 1,962-acre state park Number One in the nation for 2023. Once at the top, number one beaches are removed from Dr. Leatherman's rankings so you may not see this park in the national rankings any longer but we know this unique beach park is still number one in your hearts!
About the Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park
Beaches. The park offers nine miles of some of the most pristine beaches along the Gulf coast of Florida. Visitors can access four miles of beach along the park's main drive. The park has six large picnic shelters equipped with grills, tables and nearby restrooms. The last five miles to the East Pass are accessible only by bicyclists, hikers or boaters. Wheelchair accessibility to the water is enhanced by Four mobility mats installed at two pull-offs and at each of the two large beach use areas. Three standard beach wheelchairs, two motorized beach wheelchairs and a floating wheelchair are available, please inquire at the Ranger Station about availability.
In addition to its beaches, the St. George Island State Park also offers ample opportunities for biking, boating, hiking, camping and nature study.
Bicycling - The park has four miles of paved road along the main park drive and a five mile road that leads to the east end of the island. There are also three and a half miles of nature trails to ride your bicycle on. There is a bicycle path outside of the park that leads to the center of the island. Helmets are highly recommended for all cyclists and Florida law requires helmets for cyclists under the age of 16. Boating - There are two natural, not paved or maintained, ramps for boat access to Apalachicola Bay. Anglers can fish for flounder, redfish, sea trout, pompano, whiting, Spanish mackerel and other fish off the beach or in the bay. Both ramps are restricted to small craft less than 24 feet in length with shallow draft. Launch fees are applicable. Two natural ramps provide access to the bay for canoes and kayaks. Hiking - The park features two segmented hiking trails – all part of one 2.5-mile trail to Gap Point which begins in the campground and meanders through the pine flatwood forest to the bay. The trail features boardwalks, resting benches and resource information. Camping - Many visitors think of the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as just a secluded beach perfect for a quiet weekend stroll. However, this park offers a full facility family campground that would rival some of the best campgrounds in the region. The park features 60 campsites, electricity, water hookups and dump station nearby. Two buildings provide hot showers and restrooms. The park also has a youth camp available for group camping. Two primitive campsites can be accessed by a 2.5-mile trail or by canoe or kayak. A group camp area is available for scouts and other organized groups. Learn more about the St. George Island State Park here.
Turtles and Tourists Share The Forgotten Coast Beaches
Beginning in May, female sea turtles worldwide began an annual migration to beaches across the globe to lay their fragile eggs at night near the dune lines. Interested in learning more? The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint will host local “Turtle Talks” each Tuesday this summer beginning June 4 from 2-3 pm. These weekly talks, which will run through August, help visitors learn all about our nesting sea turtles. The talks are free and registration is not required; however seating is limited. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information.
Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. And, if you dig a hole on the beach during the day, fill it in! Learn more here.
Fish Free In June!
You can fish free in Florida's state saltwater areas June 3-4. The State’s free fishing days in June for freshwater areas is June 10-11. License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. Learn more here.
Need a guided tour? Charter captains are booking trips now!
For a list of Franklin County's fishing charter guides, click here.
CGJ D-Day Commemoration Exhibits Opens June 4
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, June 4 and will be on display until Saturday, July 20. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. When Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 in Carrabelle, FL, its main purpose was to train entire infantry divisions, including the U. S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division and their support units in amphibious warfare.
June Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its June events on Saturday June 8 and June 22 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, June 1, 15 and again on June 29 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
