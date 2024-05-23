FWC reminds beachgoers to Share the shore with sea turtles and shorebirds

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
May 20, 2024
Share the shore with sea turtles and shorebirds
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is sharing the reminder that as we enjoy our beaches this Memorial Day weekend and beyond, nesting season is underway for our state’s imperiled sea turtles and shorebirds along our coasts. Beachgoers can help ensure nesting success for both sea turtles and beach-nesting birds by giving them space, removing beach furniture and trash before leaving for the day, keeping beaches clean and dark, and never disturbing their nests.
Because Florida’s shorelines are critical for sea turtle and shorebird nesting, anyone spending time along our beaches and coasts can have a big impact on the success of this year’s nesting season. Florida’s sandy beaches provide important spring and summer nesting habitat for several species of federally threatened and endangered sea turtles, including loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtles, with occasional nesting by federally endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles. Our beaches are also important habitat for imperiled beach-nesting birds, including black skimmers, least terns, snowy plovers and American oystercatchers.
“Getting too close (50 feet or less) to nesting sea turtles can cause them to leave the beach before they complete the nesting process,” said Dr. Robbin Trindell, lead of the FWC’s Sea Turtle Management Program. “By always giving nesting turtles space, you can help marine turtles have another successful nesting season in Florida this year.”
All species of sea turtles and their nests are protected and should not be disturbed — it is illegal to harm, harass or take nesting sea turtles, their eggs and hatchlings.
“People can help with nesting success of waterbirds by keeping at least 300 feet from nesting shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds,” said Florencia Morales, the FWC coordinator for the Florida Shorebird Alliance. “By giving nesting waterbirds plenty of space, you can help avoid causing them to flush from their nesting sites, which would leave vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to the elements and predators.”
In addition to giving space to sea turtles and shorebirds, beachgoers can help with nesting success every time they visit the shore:
For more information about nesting waterbirds, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and download the “Share the Beach with Beach-Nesting Birds” brochure. Or go to the Florida Shorebird Alliance website at FLShorebirdAlliance.org to learn more about how to participate in shorebird and seabird conservation efforts.
For more information about nesting sea turtles and how you can help, visit MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle or see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure. You can also help sea turtles by reporting anyone disturbing a sea turtle or nest, as well as sea turtles that are sick, injured, entangled or dead to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
