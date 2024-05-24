Dr Beach has released his 2024 list of the top ten beaches in the US, and while the beach at the St. George Island State Park was ranked the best in the nation last year, it wasn’t in the top-10 list this year.
But that’s only because once a beach has been ranked number 1, it won’t be ranked number 1 two years in a row to keep the list active.
This year’s top beach was Duke Kahanamoku in Oahu, Hawaii – which was number 2 on the list last year.
Number 2 on the list this year is Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York, followed by Wailea Beach in Hawaii, Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater, and Beachwater Park in South Carolina.
Rounding out the top ten are Main Beach in New York, Poipu Beach in Hawaii, Delnor-Wiggins Pass state Park in Naples, Florida, Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Coronado Beach in San Diego.
This is the 34th year Leatherman has rated the best of America's 650 public beaches.
“Dr. Beach,” uses fifty criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand quality, as well as the number of facilities nearby and environmental management.
And don’t forget our other world-class beach while you are out and about this Summer – the beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County was ranked the top beach in the nation in 2002.
https://www.drbeach.org/
