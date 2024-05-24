UF/IFAS Digest: Promoting space business; preserving broccoli; boating safely

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning May 20, 2024
Memorial Day weekend is among the busiest boating weekends of the year. It's also one of the most dangerous times to be out on the water. In 2020, almost half of the 836 boating accidents reported in Florida took place between May and August. Learn how to keep you and your family safe with summer boating tips from UF/IFAS.
The University of Florida is working with several universities to launch a new space-focused business accelerator. The Space-Edge Accelerator will pair entrepreneurial students with industry and academic leaders in the space industry.
When consumers go to the grocery store, they want their produce, including broccoli, to look, feel and taste fresh. This desire compels University of Florida scientist Tie Liu to study ways to keep vegetables fresh.
On June 4, scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) invite you to a Zoom webinar hosted by UF/IFAS Extension Broward County.
Do you have that difficult area under a tree where nothing can grow? Groundcovers are a great solution for tough spots in the landscape. Here are some plant recommendations for Florida native plants that grow well in the shade.
The marsh rabbit is a medium-sized rabbit with short, rounded ears, and small feet. It is similar in appearance to the more familiar eastern cottontail rabbit but without the white color of their tail.
Scammers often target individuals who are isolated or lonely, exploiting their vulnerabilities to gain trust and manipulate them into financial scams. This guide provides practical advice on how consumers, especially those who may be feeling isolated, can protect themselves from these predators.
Enter a realm of exploration into the ever-wonderful world of fungi as the UF/IFAS Bookstore presents its most recent captivating publication, the Mushroom Journal.
Hurricane Idalia, a category 4 storm which made landfall along Florida's Big Bend, caused an estimated loss of $447 million in crops, livestock and infrastructure, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Travel can make selecting healthy meals and snacks a challenge. UF/IFAS Extension shares some tips that can help you and your family stay on track.
