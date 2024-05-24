Fun things to do in Gulf County!

What? Corn Hole
When? Tuesday, May 28; sign up at 5:30 p.m. ET, event begins at 6 p.m. ET
Where?- The Mill in WindMark
Why? Because it’s fun!
Because there will be free food (donation),
Because there will be a raffle with fun prizes.
Because there will be Tortoises there to see
Best of all Because we’ll talk about Turtles, Turtle nesting Season and The Forgotten Coast Turtle Center will benefit from part of the proceeds
So come on out, eat, drink, see, hear, & play! Or don’t play, just come have fun. It’s for a Great Cause
