Fun things to do in Gulf County!

WORLD TURTLE DAY - May 25 @ 10am

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park


Learn about the sea turtles that nest in the park and how park staff and volunteers help ensure their survival. Special guests from USGS and Florida Coastal Conservancy will be onsite sharing about all things TURTLE!


Meet at Gulf Breeze. Program is free with regular park admission fee.


WE ARE EXCITED !!! Wheels on Williams is coming up again this Saturday, 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟱 - 𝟭-𝟰 𝗽𝗺 𝗘𝗧 𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲, 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮!


This FREE community event will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels!!

Food will be available from the Thai Taste Express Fusion Food Truck, live music will be provided by Dirty Little Billy, and beverages will be available on site, NO COOLERS PLEASE.


Register your wheels today! Reach out to the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This event is sponsored by Sugar Shack PSJPepper's Mexican Grill and CantinaCoast2Coast Promotional, and Best American Storage - America's Mini-Storage and Office Complex


THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT!


What? Corn Hole

When? Tuesday, May 28; sign up at 5:30 p.m. ET, event begins at 6 p.m. ET

Where?- The Mill in WindMark

Why? Because it’s fun!

Because there will be free food (donation),

Because there will be a raffle with fun prizes.

Because there will be Tortoises there to see


Best of all Because we’ll talk about Turtles, Turtle nesting Season and The Forgotten Coast Turtle Center will benefit from part of the proceeds


So come on out, eat, drink, see, hear, & play! Or don’t play, just come have fun. It’s for a Great Cause


The Salt Air Farmers Market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of December on the promenade at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.

Join us this summer for our first-ever Children's Music, Art & Drama (MAD) Theater Camp, hosted by The Joe!


The Wild Kingdom: a Musical Review

9 am-12:30 pm ET daily, including snack

$150/week, *scholarships available*


Camper ages: Rising 3rd - 7th graders

Registration deadline is May 20th.


For more information, call (850) 229-8747 or email MADcampPSJ@gmail.com

﻿

To sign up,visit:

 https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/Untitled...

201 Reid Avenue in Port St. Joe, Florida 

www.thejoecenter.org 


 Guess what? Bayside Bakery is turning 3 this June!  Join us for our "Turning 3 Rocks!" rock painting birthday party on Tuesday, 6/18, from 1-4 PM EST at Bayside Bakery & Cafe.  Help us fill our flower bed with cute local art while enjoying cookies and refreshments. Let's celebrate in style!

LUNCH and LEARN IS BACK!

TODAY - June 26!


Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a Lunch and Learn at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill from 12-1 pm. each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.

﻿

﻿FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHSE


Dates: May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, and October 23.

*NO Lunch in November or December.

﻿

June 26 - Our speaker will be Angela Mercer, with Dermatology Specialists of Florida. She will discuss sun safety, sunscreen, skin health, skin cancer, aging, and more!

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Mario Speedwagon

May 24, 2024 Open 5-10 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Ryan Broshear

May 28, 2024 Open 5-10 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Caleb King

May 29, 2024 Open 5-10 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Bruce Brown

May 30, 2024 Open 5-10 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Caleb Walston

May 31, 2024 Open 5-10 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!




