Friday, May 24, 2024

Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County

June 20th 5:30 - 7:30
at Riverside Cafe
Register here
June 26th 11:30 - 1:00
at the Wakulla County Community Center
Register here

Member Events & News

Oyster Radio has changed the format of WFCX 100.5FM to 80's, 90's, and early 2000's Hits! Toon in and give them a listen!

http://www.oysterradio.com/
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents
Special Exhibit: Battle for Okinawa
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents
Special Exhibit: 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
On April 23, 2024, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a final rule, Defining and Delimiting the Exemptions for Executive, Administrative, Professional, Outside Sales, and Computer Employees, which will take effect on July 1, 2024. The final rule updates and revises the regulations issued under section 13(a)(1) of the Fair Labor Standards Act implementing the exemption from minimum wage and overtime pay requirements for executive, administrative, and professional (EAP) employees. Revisions include increases to the standard salary level and the highly compensated employee total annual compensation threshold, and a mechanism that provides for the timely and efficient updating of these earnings thresholds to reflect current earnings data.
If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848
 Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. 
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. 

Link to GorwthZone Log-in: wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login
Member Newsletter Requests


Current Job Listings and Training Opportunities


Bourbon Raffle Fundraiser

TCC Wakulla Center Services
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2024 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment