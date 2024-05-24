National Weather Service forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predict and above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic basin this year.
NOAA’s outlook for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season and a 5% chance of a below-normal season.
NOAA is forecasting a range of 17 to 25 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher.
Of those, 8 to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, including 4 to 7 major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.
Forecasters say there are a number of factors that could cause a very active season, including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear, all of which tend to favor tropical storm formation.
Hurricane season officially begins on June the 1st, so if you haven’t started preparing yet, you should do so.
You should have an evacuation route already planned, and if you have pets, you should also have plans for what you are going to do with them since many Hurricane shelters don’t accept pets.
This is also a good time to put together a hurricane survival kit if you haven’t already done so.
Make sure your kit includes canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
You can get more information about preparing for a hurricane on-line at https://www.stateofflorida.com/articles/hurricane-preparedness-guide/
