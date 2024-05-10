Duke Energy’s Florida customers will see lower electric bills following the Florida Public Service Commission’s approval of the company's request to reduce fuel charges on customer bills.
As of result, a typical residential 1,000-kWh monthly customer bill will be reduced by $5.90, or almost 4%, with the new rates taking effect beginning in June.
The savings are in addition to the $11.29 monthly decrease that went into effect in January.
Similarly, typical commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 3.5% and 7.0%, based on factors such as industry type and differences in customer use patterns.
And remember, Duke Energy also offers several energy efficiency programs and tools like usage alerts and pick your own due date to help Florida customers take more control over their energy use and bills.
