Gulf Coast State College
has announced the recipients of the Pathways to Success Scholarship, a program
designed to support students in their transition from high school to college.
The scholarship was established in 2016 through
collaboration between the Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Gulf Coast State
College, Gulf Coast State College Foundation, the Franklin County School
District, and Gulf County School District.
The Pathways to Success Scholarship was created to support
first-generation college students who demonstrate academic achievement,
personal integrity, and extracurricular involvement throughout middle and high
school.
This year there were 9 recipients for the scholarship
in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Recipients from the Franklin County School Laelah
Carranza, Onamae Millender, and Ansley Savage.
Port St. Joe High School recipients Leonard “CJ”
Conway, Jr., Danica Kelly, and Zhyion Quinn and Wewahitchka High School
recipients were Desirae Causey, Haylee Webb, and Avery Davis.
The recipients will be recognized at the upcoming
Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for May 16th, at
the Gulf/Franklin Campus.
