Florida continues to hold the dubious distinction of shark attack capitol of the world.
The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File has just released its annual report of shark attacks from around the world, and Florida remains at the top of the list with 44% of the U.S. total and 23% of unprovoked bites worldwide.
The group investigated 120 incidents of alleged shark-human interaction in 2023; they found that 69 of the incidents were unprovoked
There were 14 shark-related deaths world-wide in 2023.
"Provoked attacks" happen when a diver grabs a shark, when someone gets bit feeding a shark, or they get bit while taking a shark off a hook or out of a net.
It also considered provoked when a shark bites a boat which happened 9 times in 2023.
The vast majority of sharks attacks happened in US waters.
There was a total of 36 unprovoked attacks in US waters last year, 16 of those happened in Florida – there were 2 shark related fatality in US waters last year.
Volusia County had the most incidents with 8, followed by 2 each in Brevard and St. Lucie Counties.
Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Escambia and Pinellas Counties saw 1 shark attack each last year.
Additional U.S. attacks were recorded in Hawaii, California, South Carolina, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey.
Surfers make up about 40 percent of shark attack cases followed by swimmers and waders which also made up about 40 percent.
