TODAY-Business After Hours at Sunkissed Boutique

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Apalachicola Bay Chamber

5-7PM

127 Commerce Street, Apalachicola



﻿Join Sunkissed Boutique as they celebrate their one year anniversary and host our Chamber business after hours!

Light refreshments will be provided.


Also, locals will receive 20% off the entire store through

the end of May!


On May 27th all shoppers will receive the 20% off discount!


Attend this event and put your name in the hat for every $25 you spend for a chance to win a gift card!




Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



