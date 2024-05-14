Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: STRINGFELLOW DOCK & BOARDWALK
Location Id: 448768
Location Name: 1259 AVOCET LANE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 448768-001
Link to Department's application file: 1259 AVOCET LANE
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: JACKSON DOCK & BOARDWALK
Location Id: 404927
Location Name: JACKSON RESIDENCE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 404927-003
Link to Department's application file: JACKSON RESIDENCE
Permit: Waste - Solid Waste Operation Permit
Project Name: GARRISON CATTLE RECYCLING SITE
Location Id: 427026
Location Name: GARRISON CATTLE RECYCLING SITE 2
County: Gulf
Application Number: 427026-002
