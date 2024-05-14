St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Suzy Q! I am a 4–5-month-old calico domestic
shorthair. I came to SJBHS recently when my owner could no longer care for me.
I am a very friendly and sweet little kitty. I love rubbing up against your
legs and getting snuggles. I would make a wonderful addition to any home. I am
vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so I am ready for my forever home. Come by
the shelter to meet me and all my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
