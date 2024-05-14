St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Hi, I'm Suzy Q! I am a 4–5-month-old calico domestic shorthair. I came to SJBHS recently when my owner could no longer care for me. I am a very friendly and sweet little kitty. I love rubbing up against your legs and getting snuggles. I would make a wonderful addition to any home. I am vaccinated, spayed and microchipped so I am ready for my forever home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all my friends! 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







