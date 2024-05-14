FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: April 26-May 2

CASES
Franklin County
- Officers Nelson, Hartzog, L. Mcleod, Johnson II, and Allen observed a commercial vessel trawling while they were on night patrol on Apalachicola Bay. The officers stopped the vessel to conduct a resource and turtle excluder device (TED) inspection. During the inspection, the commercial anglers were observed to be trawling with nets over 500 square feet and their TEDs were not correctly placed in the nets. The violations were cited accordingly, and the nets were seized as evidence.
- Officers Hartzog and Johnson II were patrolling John Gorrie Bridge and observed two individuals fishing on the causeway under the bridge. They observed one of the subjects harvest a red drum and place it in a nearby cooler. The officers announced themselves and asked to conduct a resource inspection. The inspection revealed the subject was over his daily bag limit of red drum and in possession of multiple undersized red drum. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officers Hartzog and Johnson II were patrolling on Bay Avenue in Apalachicola and observed a commercial fishing vessel with three individuals on board returning to the Ten Foot Hole Boat Ramp. The officers observed gear consistent with offshore fishing and stopped the vessel to conduct a resource inspection. During the inspection, the subjects were observed to be in possession of commercial quantities of kingfish harvested in federal waters with an expired federal permit. The officers documented the violations and forwarded details of the violation to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
OFFSHORE PATROL
- While on patrol in federal waters south of Franklin County, Officers Hartzog, Nelson, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Enforcement Officer M. Robb observed a recreational fishing vessel with two individuals on board who were fishing. As the officers initiated their emergency lights and pulled alongside the vessel to conduct an inspection, one of the subjects discarded a red snapper over the side of the vessel. The officers conducted a resource and boating safety inspection that revealed the subjects were in possession of out-of-season red snapper, over their daily bag limit of red grouper, and undersized red grouper. Officers also inspected another cooler with a large plastic bag containing out-of-season red snapper and out-of-season greater amberjack fillets. The officers documented the violations and forwarded details of the violation to NOAA.
