Thursday, May 9, 2024

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County


Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: STALVEY LOT 2 ISOLATED FILL
Location Id: 448485
Location Name: E GULF BEACH DRIVE LOT 2
County: Franklin
Application Number: 448485-001

Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: WOLF RIPRAP
Location Id: 436714
Location Name: 1279 E GULF BEACH DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 436714-004

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: BACHRACH - SF DOCK
Location Id: 448481
Location Name: BACHRACH - SF DOCK
County: Franklin
Application Number: 448481-001

