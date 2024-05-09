Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Florida Forest Service Remind Floridians to Report Suspicious Fires During Arson Awareness Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service are highlighting the dangers of wildfire arson during Arson Awareness Week, May 5-11, 2024, reminding Floridians how they can help report suspicious fire activity in Florida’s wildlands and forests.
“It only takes a spark to ignite a wildfire, which can endanger our citizens, their property, and our state’s wildlife and resources,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Man-made fires only exacerbate our state’s wildfire season, but with the help of Floridians, we can help stop arsonists in their tracks.”
So far this year, there have been 780 wildfires burning 18,740 acres in Florida. Arson on wooded lands costs Florida taxpayers millions of dollars each year and is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison, or both.
“Arson puts citizens and our first responders at risk, and we will not tolerate anyone who purposefully endangers the lives of Floridians with woods arson,” said Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service. “Arson is a top cause of wildfire and a serious crime, so if you see suspicious activity, please report it.”
When reporting suspicious arson activity, callers should remember the following:
- After calling 911, call the Arson Alert Hotline at (800) 342-5869.
- Do not approach the suspect.
- Identify physical descriptions of suspects.
- Identify vehicle descriptions and license plates.
- Identify the location where suspicious behavior was observed.
- Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to the arrest of an arsonist could result in a reward of up to $5,000. To learn more, visit gov/Arson.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire.
For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.
