Thursday, May 9, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—May 9th

FishNews masthead

MAY 9, 2024

Highlights

Podcast: Studying Sound in the Ocean to Prepare for Offshore Wind Development

wind turbines and a small ship

Moving the nation toward renewable energy and away from fossil fuels is a big priority for the Biden administration in its effort to address climate change. And a key piece of the strategy to get there is generating more offshore wind energy. In our new podcast episode, NOAA Fisheries scientists talk about passive acoustic monitoring and where it fits into the country's renewable energy strategy.

Recommended 2024 Species Recovery Grants Projects

southern resident killer whale swims with calf

NOAA Fisheries recommended $5.5 million in funding for state and tribal projects through the Species Recovery Grants Program. Around $1.2 million in funding was recommended for six new awards to five states and one federally recognized tribe. Another $4.3 million will support the continuation of 16 ongoing projects that were approved previously.

Announcing the 2024 Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

Eight new members joined NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, bringing the group’s membership to the full complement of 21. The Committee advises the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA on marine life matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce.

Announcing the Call for Applications for Nine Member Positions to the American Fisheries Advisory Committee

Fishing boats docked in Newport

NOAA Fisheries is calling for applications for nine new members to the American Fisheries Advisory Committee. This 22-member committee makes recommendations for Saltonstall-Kennedy priorities and grant award funding. Applications may be submitted until June 21, 2024.

A Hero for Marine Life: Honoring Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo

Charles "Stormy" Mayo and Janet Coit

Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries, celebrates Stormy Mayo’s 48-year career conserving and studying marine life, including rescuing entangled North Atlantic right whales.

Ship to Shore: Live From the Research Vessel Sikuliaq

Cornate jellyfish (Periphyllopsis braueri), which can be found in deepwater habitats in the Gulf of Alaska. Photo courtesy of NOAA/UAF/Oceaneering.

Join researchers from NOAA Fisheries and other organizations on board the research vessel Sikuliaq for in-person Ship to Shore events! Chat live with a scientist about their current expedition in the northern Gulf of Alaska to explore deep-sea habitats and the mysterious organisms that live there. These events will be held at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, on May 16 and May 20, 2024, and are free and open to the public. Please note that these are in-person events and there is no option to join virtually.

Regional Fishery Management Councils Climate Actions

NOAA Fisheries has released a summary of actions that the regional fishery management councils are taking to address challenges related to managing fisheries in a changing climate. These summaries will be updated annually.

Alaska

Photos: 2024 Ice Seal Research in Alaska

Ribbon seal on ice

NOAA Fisheries scientists conduct several regular surveys and field projects on ice seals in Alaska waters to gather information to be used in managing these seal populations. What does ice seal research in Alaska look like? Explore our photo gallery to see photos from scientists in the field.

Pacific Islands

Monk Seal Pup Debuts in Waikīkī on Lei Day

Hawaiian monk seal Kaiwi and pup

May 1 is a special day in the islands as people celebrate the traditions and culture of Hawaiʻi through the giving and receiving of lei. This year, Lei Day was marked by another special gift—the arrival of an endangered Hawaiian monk seal pup! Hawaiian monk seal RK96 (Kaiwi) gave birth to her sixth pup on popular Kaimana Beach in Waikīkī, Oʻahu.

Scoping it Out: A First-of-its-Kind Survey for False Killer Whales

A false killer whale grabs a mahimahi hiding under a bucket lid, looking very much like an Avenger in the process!

Scientists are on a month-long survey at sea to look for Hawai‘i pelagic false killer whales far outside of their known range. What will they find?

Southeast

Rescued Smalltooth Sawfish Dies After Receiving Critical Rehabilitative Care

Smalltooth sawfish

After more than 20 days of rehabilitative care at Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota, the first rescued smalltooth sawfish has died. The animal was rescued off Cudjoe Key on April 5 and transported to a quarantine facility for extensive rehabilitation.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Greater Atlantic Region Is On Instagram!

Wrymouth

Our regional office and science center have launched a joint Instagram account! We’re excited to connect with our audiences to share who we are, what we do, who we work with, and more! Follow us to learn more about our work to support sustainable fish and seafood, protect and recover marine life, conserve habitats, and ensure healthy marine ecosystems and coastal communities in our region.

NOAA Partners with U.K. Anglers and Scientists to Learn More About Blue Sharks

Blue shark

NOAA shark researchers are kicking off an international science initiative this month to tag up to 2,000 mature blue sharks off the coast of the United Kingdom. The data collected may help answer questions about blue shark genetics and shed light on how their migratory corridors for mating and pupping may be changing due to climate change.

Upcoming Deadlines

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 23: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Harassment Authorization for the Vineyard Wind Offshore Wind Project

May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

May 28: Comments due for proposed changes to Seafood Inspection Program procedures

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award  

June 21: Applications due for members of the American Fisheries Advisory Committee

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

June 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting 

June 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 10–14: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–28: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–27: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 25–27: New England Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

July 29–August 2: Educator Workshop: Teachers on the Estuary

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information

Stay Connected with NOAA Fisheries:
Facebook   Twitter   Youtube   LinkedIn   Instagram





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment