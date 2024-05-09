St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Hi, I'm Judge! I am a 2–3-year-old 70-pound mixed breed. I came to the shelter with my sister Judy in July of 2023. She has found her forever home but I'm still waiting for mine. I am such a lovebug! Snuggles and treats are my favorite. I walk well on a leash and know some commands. I would do best as an only pet but I'm open to meeting yours. Come by the shelter to meet me! 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org








