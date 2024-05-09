St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Judge! I am a 2–3-year-old 70-pound mixed breed. I
came to the shelter with my sister Judy in July of 2023. She has found her
forever home but I'm still waiting for mine. I am such a lovebug! Snuggles and
treats are my favorite. I walk well on a leash and know some commands. I would
do best as an only pet but I'm open to meeting yours. Come by the
shelter to meet me!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
