If
you are looking for a fun and educational summer camp for your kids this
summer, you might want to check out the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.
Gulf
Specimen Marine Lab will host its Aquatic Adventure Camp again this Summer.
Their
Summer camp offers creativity and exploration of the marine and environmental
community.
One of the highlights of the summer camp
experience is the opportunity for campers to step into the shoes of an aquarist
and learn the daily responsibilities of caring for marine animals.
They
are having three separate weeks for campers this summer, June 10th
through the 14th, June 24th through the 28th
and July 8th through the 12th.
The
camps are for ages 6 to 11.
The
summer camps are 225 dollars for non-members and 200 dollars for members.
You
can get more information and register your child on-line at gulfspecimen.org.
https://gulfspecimen.org/aquatic-adventures-summer-camp/
