Thursday, May 9, 2024

If you are looking for a fun and educational summer camp for your kids this summer, you might want to check out the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.

 

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab will host its Aquatic Adventure Camp again this Summer.

 

Their Summer camp offers creativity and exploration of the marine and environmental community.

 

One of the highlights of the summer camp experience is the opportunity for campers to step into the shoes of an aquarist and learn the daily responsibilities of caring for marine animals.

 

They are having three separate weeks for campers this summer, June 10th through the 14th, June 24th through the 28th and July 8th through the 12th.

 

The camps are for ages 6 to 11.

 

The summer camps are 225 dollars for non-members and 200 dollars for members.

 

You can get more information and register your child on-line at gulfspecimen.org.

 

https://gulfspecimen.org/aquatic-adventures-summer-camp/




