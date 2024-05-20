Monday, May 20, 2024

Franklin County Commissioners will decide whether to hold a public hearing on a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George Island called “The Landings at St. George.”

The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about 26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially zoned R-1 Single Family Residential.

 

The plan consists of a marina with 10 wet slips and 200 dry slips, a restaurant, 10,000 square feet of retail space, 63 single family houses and up to 33 condominium units around the dry stack building. 

 

The entire development would be served with a membrane bio-reactor wastewater treatment plant.

 

The proposed development was considered last week by the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Board which ruled against taking the issue to a public hearing at this time because of too many unanswered questions.

 

If the county decides not to go to a public hearing, the development would have one-year to make changes before it could make a second request.

 

If the commission agreed to a public hearing, then it will be scheduled for a future commission meeting where the public can once again voice their opinions or concerns about the development.

 

The Franklin County commission meeting will begin at 9 tomorrow morning at the Franklin County courthouse Annex in Apalachicola. 





