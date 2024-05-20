Franklin
County Commissioners will decide whether to hold a public hearing on a proposed
Planned Unit Development on St. George Island called “The Landings at St.
George.”
The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about
26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially
zoned R-1 Single Family Residential.
The plan consists of a marina with 10 wet slips and
200 dry slips, a restaurant, 10,000 square feet of retail space, 63 single
family houses and up to 33 condominium units around the dry stack
building.
The entire development would be served with a
membrane bio-reactor wastewater treatment plant.
The
proposed development was considered last week by the Franklin County Planning
and Zoning Board which ruled against taking the issue to a public hearing at
this time because of too many unanswered questions.
If
the county decides not to go to a public hearing, the development would have one-year
to make changes before it could make a second request.
If
the commission agreed to a public hearing, then it will be scheduled for a
future commission meeting where the public can once again voice their opinions or
concerns about the development.
The
Franklin County commission meeting will begin at 9 tomorrow morning at the Franklin
County courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
