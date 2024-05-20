Franklin County unemployment fell slightly between March and April.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.1 percent in April, down from 3.3 percent the month before.
151 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4797.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly lower than the statewide unemployment average of 3.2 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in April, down from 3.2 percent the month before.
153 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.8 percent in April.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.8 percent.
