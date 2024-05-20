Monday, May 20, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

Hi, I'm Bean! I am 2.5 years old 70 pounds Great Dane/Lab mix. I am heartworm negative, neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. The only thing I'm missing is a home of his very own! I am a sweet affectionate boy who loves a good belly rub responds well to positive training, and I already know the sit & down command. I walk well on a harness. I'm playful but I calm quickly & am happy to sit next to you. I am dog friendly but have a rowdy play style. Come by the shelter to meet me and all my friends!

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







