St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Bean! I am 2.5 years old 70 pounds
Great Dane/Lab mix. I am heartworm negative, neutered, up to date on
vaccinations and microchipped. The only thing I'm missing is a home of his very
own! I am a sweet affectionate boy who loves a good belly rub responds well to positive training, and I already know the sit
& down command. I walk well on a harness. I'm playful but I calm quickly & am happy to sit next to you. I am dog friendly but have a rowdy play style. Come by the shelter to
meet me and all my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
