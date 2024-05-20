Monday, May 20, 2024

If you are a registered nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, this is the perfect time to apply – and you could get your degree for free

If you are a registered nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, this is the perfect time to apply – and you could get your degree for free.

 

The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2024 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

 

Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs. 

 

 Students who reside in Franklin, Gulf, Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, or Washington counties are encouraged to apply now.

 

The deadline to apply is July 17th.

  

In 2021, Gulf Coast State College and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care workers who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.

 

You can get more information about the program at gulfcoast.edu

 

For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/

 

For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment