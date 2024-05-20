If you are a registered
nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, this is the
perfect time to apply – and you could get your degree for free.
The Gulf Coast State College Simply
Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be
awarded for the Fall 2024 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Select nursing students will receive
scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs.
Students who reside in Franklin, Gulf, Bay,
Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, or Washington counties are encouraged to apply now.
The deadline to apply is July 17th.
In 2021, Gulf Coast State College and
Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled
health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to
invest in the next generation of health care workers who will commit to
post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
You can get more information about the
program at gulfcoast.edu
For more information
about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
For information about
the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.
