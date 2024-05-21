FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: May 10-16

Master Officer M. Webb was checking vessels returning from fishing at a local ramp and observed a vessel with two people on board. A resource inspection revealed the captain was in possession of two red drum, one of which was oversized. A citation was issued for the violation.
Master Officer M. Webb responded to a complaint regarding a subject harvesting an oversized red drum. Officer Webb arrived on scene and found the subject possessed a single over slot black drum and two undersized flounder. The individual was cited for the undersized flounder.
