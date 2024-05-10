FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Charles is a 1 yr old terrier mix and is a happy, slightly shy little guy. We love his sturdy build and expression. He likes other dogs and walks well on leash. He weighs 28 lbs and needs a loving home with people looking for a smallish dog. What a cutie!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
