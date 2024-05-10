Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations to our new 2024 Miss Wakulla County Queens!!
On Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at the Wakulla High School Auditorium, Georgia Gumphrey was crowned the 2024 Miss Wakulla County. Georgia is the daughter of Jennifer Swain and Edward Gumphrey. The contestants competed in the areas of scholastic and community achievement, short essay, personal interview, personal introduction, on-stage question, evening gown and an on-stage finalist question. Georgia also won Best Interview & Miss Congeniality. Along with being crowned Miss Wakulla County, Georgia has won a $1,500 scholarship. 1st Runner Up was Kathryn Taff, 2nd Runner Up was Emma Dykes. Vanessa Foreman won the Scholastic & Community Achievement award.
2024 Jr Miss Wakulla is Chloe Thomas. She is the daughter of Jacob and Melissa Thomas. Katie Lynn Wright won Miss Congeniality. Anna High was crowned Young Miss Wakulla. She is the daughter of Jamie & Haley High. Bay Sanders was crowned Little Miss Wakulla. Bay is the daughter of Jon and Krissy Sanchez and Garret Sanders. 1st Runner Up was McKinley Perry. 2nd Runner Up was Kinlee Mardis. Paisley Thomas was crowned Tiny Miss Wakulla. She is the daughter of Jason and Chelsea Thomas. 1st Runner Up was Addison Morgan. 2nd Runner Up was June Wright.
Our new category People's Choice which was voted on by attendees during the pageant by purchasing votes. Winners in this category were Miss Division Whitlee Harvey. Jr. Miss Division Katie Lynn Wright. Tiny, Little and Young Divisions Combined Winner is Alyrah Grace Nazworth. With the installment of this new category, the committee was able to increase the amount of the scholarship awarded to Miss Wakulla from $1,000 to $1,500 and award $250 to the Miss Division 1st Runner Up and $150 to the Miss Division 2nd Runner Up.
Thank you to all our sponsors this year Wakulla High Schools Theatre Troupe 5036, Bluewater Realty Group, Posey’s Seafood Restaurant & Catering, Piney Palms, Rick Myhre for Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools, Camden Smit for School Board District 4, Laura Lawhon School Board Member District 5, Angie Nichols for School Board District 2, Jared Miller for Wakulla County Sheriff, June Davis for School Board District 2, Nicole Singleton - Independent Travel Planner & Advisor for Port Key Vacations, Hicks Heating and Air and DJ Butch. Special Thank You to our emcees Molly Jones-BoWell and Commissioner Quincee Messersmith and this years judges.
If you would like to have Miss Wakulla County attend your event, please contact us at misswakullacounty@gmail.com
, Sara Clark at 850-510-4897 or Susan Jones at 850-566-7584.
