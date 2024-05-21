Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County proud last weekend at the AGF 2024 Tallahassee Jiu Jitsu Championships.
15 local jiu jitsu students took part in the event.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint took 4th place out of the 34 teams that competed.
The team took 9 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 9 bronze medals.
The Bayside Jiu Jitsu program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for kids and adults.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
