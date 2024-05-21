This week is National Safe Boating week – and state officials are urging boaters to stay safe on the waters this summer.
Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.
Unfortunately, each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented.
In 2023 there were 659 reported boating accidents in Florida waters leading to 79 deaths.
Franklin County had 7 boating accidents which led to 5 deaths and 6 injuries and over 57 thousand dollars in property damage.
Gulf County saw 3 boating accidents in 2023 with 3 injuries and Wakulla County had 3 boating accidents leading to 2 injuries.
The primary causes for boating accidents were improper lookout and operator inexperience.
Nearly half of the deaths in fatal boating accidents were drownings, and most of those were not wearing a life jacket.
Alcohol or drug-use is reported to have played a role in about 20 percent of boating fatalities.
To reduce the number of boating accidents, the FWC encourages boaters to pay attention, maintain 360-degree awareness at all times and take a boater safety course.
Boaters are encouraged to find and wear a comfortable U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while on the water.
Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.
Unfortunately, each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented.
In 2023 there were 659 reported boating accidents in Florida waters leading to 79 deaths.
Franklin County had 7 boating accidents which led to 5 deaths and 6 injuries and over 57 thousand dollars in property damage.
Gulf County saw 3 boating accidents in 2023 with 3 injuries and Wakulla County had 3 boating accidents leading to 2 injuries.
The primary causes for boating accidents were improper lookout and operator inexperience.
Nearly half of the deaths in fatal boating accidents were drownings, and most of those were not wearing a life jacket.
Alcohol or drug-use is reported to have played a role in about 20 percent of boating fatalities.
To reduce the number of boating accidents, the FWC encourages boaters to pay attention, maintain 360-degree awareness at all times and take a boater safety course.
Boaters are encouraged to find and wear a comfortable U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while on the water.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment