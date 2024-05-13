Monday, May 13, 2024

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory ﻿Evening at the Edge of the Sea 2024

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory

﻿Evening at the Edge of the Sea 2024

Evening at the Edge of the Sea is

BACK for Summer 2024!

Come join us for An Evening at the Edge of the Sea to learn about the wondrous sea life along our pristine shores and shallows. The evening kicks off with a brief overview of local ecology, followed by a walk into the exposed tidal flats to see an array of fascinating creatures. 


These workshops take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa, FL. They start at 5:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM (unless otherwise indicated), taking full advantage of daylight savings time.  The cost is $15 per person, paid at the event (cash or check). Class size is limited to 20 people. The minimum age is 7 years old. No upper limit at all! We do ask that children between 7-13 are accompanied by a paying adult.


What to bring: Old sneakers or other close-toed/heel shoes. No sandals. Bug Spray.


REGISTER HERE
FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram  


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment