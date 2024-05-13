Keep Florida the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World, become a Florida Friendly Angler today!

Keep Florida the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World by becoming a Florida Friendly Angler (FFA) today! This free, self-paced, online course is perfect for new and experienced anglers who want to learn about best fishing practices, protecting fish habitat and marine fisheries management.
This course is a great educational resource for clubs focused on the great outdoors, fishing, and stewardship. It is also a great way to get family and friends involved in conservation practices to help ensure fishing opportunities for current and future generations.
Upon completing this course, anglers receive an electronic certificate and a mailed weatherproof Florida Friendly Angler decal to show their Florida-friendly angling expertise and their commitment to help ensure fishing opportunities for current and future generations.
Florida Friendly Angler was created through the partnership of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, UF/IFAS Extension, and Florida Sea Grant. Register at flseagrant.org/fisheries by clicking on “Recreational & For-Hire Anglers” under the Programs & Initiatives section. Share your achievement with friends on social media using the tag #FloridaFriendlyAngler! This course is now also offered in Spanish.
Learn more about the Florida Friendly Angler program by visiting flseagrant.org/fisheries.
No comments:
Post a Comment