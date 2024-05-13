Gulf Coast State College Accepting Applications for Fall 2024 Health Sciences Programs

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is currently accepting applications for its Fall 2024 Health Sciences programs. Completion of these programs will prepare students for certification and/or licensure to begin careers within the healthcare field.
The application deadlines and contact for each program are as follows:
Surgical First Assistant – Panama City Campus
- Application deadline: June 1, 2024
- Two-year program – Associate in Science degree
- Assists surgeons during surgical procedures
For more information about the Surgical First Assistant program, contact
Brittany Page at 850.769.1551 ext. 3551 or bpage2@gulfcoast.edu.
Surgical Technology – Panama City Campus
- Application deadline: June 1, 2024
- Two-year program – Associate in Science degree
- Prepares the operating room equipment and participates in surgical procedures
For more information about the Surgical Technologist program, contact
Brittany Page at 850.769.1551 ext. 3551 or bpage2@gulfcoast.edu.
Respiratory Care – Panama City Campus
- Application deadline: June 1, 2024
- Two-year program – Associate in Science degree
- Evaluates and provides care to patients with breathing disorders
For more information about the Respiratory Care program, contact Jennifer Barber at 850.872.3837 or jbarber@gulfcoast.edu.
Dental Assisting – Panama City Campus
- Application deadline: June 7, 2024
- Ten-month program – career certificate
- Aids the Dentist and/or Dental Hygienist with patient care and chair-side support
For more information about the Dental Assisting program, contact Laurie Womble at 850.769.1551 ext. 5842 or lwomble@gulfcoast.edu.
Practical Nurse (PN) - Gulf/Franklin Campus
- Application deadline: June 30, 2024
- One-year program – career certificate
- Provides patient care under the supervision of a registered nurse or physician
For more information about the PN program, contact Ryan Walding at 850.769.1551 ext. 5522 or jwalding@gulfcoast.edu.
