GCSC Celebrates Gulf and Franklin County Student Achievements with Pathways to Success Scholarship

Port St. Joe, FL– Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the Pathways to Success Scholarship, a program designed to support students in their transition from high school to college. Developed in 2016, the scholarship aims to enhance college readiness and provide mentorship for students in Gulf and Franklin counties.
Established through collaboration between the Alfred I. duPont Foundation, Gulf Coast State College, Gulf Coast State College Foundation, Franklin County School District, and Gulf County School District, the Pathways to Success Scholarship will support first-generation college students who demonstrate academic achievement, personal integrity, and extracurricular involvement throughout middle and high school.
This year, GCSC is proud to honor nine outstanding students who have exemplified these qualities. The recipients will be recognized at the upcoming Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for May 16, 2024, at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.
"We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our Pathways to Success Scholarship recipients," said Kristal Smallwood, Director of Gulf Franklin Center at Gulf Coast State College. "These students have demonstrated dedication to their education and personal goals, and we are proud to support them as they pursue their academic and career goals."
The recipients to be recognized are as follows:
- Franklin County High School: Laelah Carranza, Onamae Millender, and Ansley Savage
- Port St. Joe High School: Leonard “CJ” Conway, Jr., Danica Kelly, and Zhyion Quinn
- Wewahitchka High School: Desirae Causey, Haylee Webb, and Avery Davis
The meeting will provide an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the scholarship recipients and acknowledge their commitment to academic excellence.
Event details:
- Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
- Time: 10:00 am EST
- Location: Gulf/Franklin Campus, 3800 Garrison Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL, 32456
For more information, please contact Kristal Smallwood at ksmallwoo@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 227-9670 ext. 5503.
