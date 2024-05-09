Thursday, May 9, 2024

Wakulla County Announces Memorial Day Ceremony

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla – On Monday, May 27, 2024, the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will observe Memorial Day at an opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on the grounds of the Wakulla County Courthouse. This Memorial Day Ceremony is dedicated to the lasting memory and sacred honor of the brave American servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives in our Country’s defense.

 

“Honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms is crucial,” said Winston Murphy, Veterans Services Officer, “Please join us on May 27, 2024, to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers, veterans, and their families.”

 

This year’s ceremony will include Keynote Speaker Commissioner Mike Kemp and the Wakulla Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #4538, who will perform the laying of the wreath.






http://live.oysterradio.com/
