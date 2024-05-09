Wakulla County Announces Memorial Day Ceremony

|
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla – On Monday, May 27, 2024, the
Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will observe Memorial Day at an
opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on the grounds of the Wakulla County
Courthouse. This Memorial Day Ceremony is dedicated to the lasting memory and
sacred honor of the brave American servicemen and servicewomen who gave their
lives in our Country’s defense.
“Honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our
freedoms is crucial,” said Winston Murphy, Veterans Services Officer, “Please
join us on May 27, 2024, to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers, veterans, and
their families.”
This year’s ceremony will include Keynote Speaker
Commissioner Mike Kemp and the Wakulla Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #4538,
who will perform the laying of the wreath.
