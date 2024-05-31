GCSC designated a Military Friendly® School with Gold Distinction 2024-25

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College has been named a “Military Friendly School” with Gold Distinction for the 2024-25 Military Friendly® Cycle, ranking in the top ten in the nation for small public schools. The Military Friendly Schools list recognizes colleges, universities and trade schools that do the most to embrace America’s armed service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.
"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the top ten Military Friendly colleges for small public schools, achieving gold distinction,” said Glen McDonald, Gulf Coast State College President. We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and empowering environment where all students can thrive, and we are honored to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to honor and serve those who have served our nation.”
For more information, please visit www.militaryfriendly.com/
