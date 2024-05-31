If you are an avid birdwatcher, you might want to take part in the June Challenge.
The June Challenge is a friendly competition for birders to keep having fun despite the summer heat.
This special Florida event started in Alachua County in 2004 and has since spread statewide.
The goal is for participants to observe as many bird species as possible within their county from June 1st to June 30th.
The rules say you can only count birds found within a single county and each bird on your list must be seen, not just heard.
And any free-flying bird can be included on your Challenge list.
This is a friendly competition.
You are competing to get the longest bird list for your county.
If you take part, you will submit your list during the first week of July to officially enter the competition!
The submission link can be found at floridabirdingtrail.com but it won’t be live until July 1, so keep it bookmarked.
https://floridabirdingtrail.com/june-challenge/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
