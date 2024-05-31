FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Smudge is an 8-week-old Blue Heeler mix and
cuter than cute. He is a happy and playful little guy and with the kids
out of school, may be the perfect pup to adopt at the perfect time!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
