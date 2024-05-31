The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted this week to begin negotiations with the Franklin County commission for a grant of up to $750,000 to begin the planning and design for a new communication system for first responders.
The new system will be needed in the future when the state transitions to a banded 800 MHz radio system.
The system would provide better and secure communication for the Franklin County EMS and Fire, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Road Department, Franklin County School District, Weems Hospital, Carrabelle Police Department, and the City of Apalachicola Police Department.
A fully operational radio communication system will require purchasing property for radio communications towers, programming, base stations, and purchasing radios for all first responder groups.
The funds agreed to this week will be used for the first phase of the project which will include hiring a communications consultant to design to county-wide system.
Phase 2, which has not yet been funded, will include the purchase and installation of the system and staff training.
The feeling is that once the design phase is complete, the county will have a better estimate of the total construction funding needed for phase 2.
County staff said there would be additional benefits to the project in that the new tower space they create could be rented to telecommunications providers to also provide better internet broadband and cellular service within the county.
