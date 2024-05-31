Friday, May 31, 2024

UF/IFAS News Digest: The health benefits of orange peels; the importance of pasteurization; a hurricane checklist


For the week beginning May 27, 2024

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts above-normal activity featuring 11 hurricanes. Stay tuned for a special UF/IFAS digest featuring resources your readers and viewers can use to prepare for a potentially dangerous season.

The American alligator is being celebrated for its critical role in the ecosystem. Often misunderstood as aggressive man-eaters, alligators are crucial indicators of environmental health, particularly when it comes to Everglades restoration.

Orange peels may hold a key to better cardiovascular health, new University of Florida-led research shows. This finding is significant because 5 million tons of orange peels are produced each year in orange juice production nationwide. Nearly 95% of Florida oranges are used for juice. 

Keith Schneider, a professor of food safety at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, describes the process of pasteurization and emphasizes its importance to consumers.

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) experts have created a simple-to-follow checklist for hurricane preparedness steps you can follow to be ready for this year’s busy hurricane season.

The UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County Florida Sea Grant program is collaborating with the Fishing and Conservation Trust (FACT) to offer “Kids Fish Fridays,” an extension of the “Kids, Let’s Go Fishing!” program that provides families with a fun, educational fishing experience they can share.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus is responsible for killing birds in 37 Florida counties since 2022. The disease, which causes neurological problems in wildlife, has also crossed taxa.

The horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus) is one of those creatures that was once more abundant in the Pensacola Bay system half a century ago, declined, and is now trying to make a resurgence. 

Making better use of our landscapes is an idea many are embracing. Maybe it is time to consider planting a food forest, the result of planting edible plants in your yard in a way to copy a forest and using natural techniques to closely resemble what you might see in nature.

Whether you’re lounging in your backyard or exploring the great outdoors, let "Caterpillars of North America: Easily Identify 90 Common Butterflies and Moths" be your trusty companion on this awe-inspiring journey of discovery.

When a hurricane approaches your area, are you prepared? This video covers methods to prepare and store your boat during these devastating storms.

Review tips for stocking up on goods before disaster strikes, including taking stock of goods on hand, making a shopping list and organizing the contents of pantries, refrigerators and freezers.

¡NUEVO! EN ESPAÑOL: Prepare su despensa: Cómo abastecerse para emergencias               Contacto >

