UF/IFAS Hurricane Digest

Be Prepared: Hurricane Season
It’s the start of Hurricane Season! When a storm is threatening, UF/IFAS Communications will share materials and support, starting with this summary of UF/IFAS resources your readers, viewers and listeners can use to prepare. This year's predictions from Colorado State University suggest a busy season: 23 named storms, including 11 hurricanes and five hurricanes at or above Category 3.
Disaster Preparedness Resources
Websites, handouts and more to help you get ready for hurricane season.
The official UF/IFAS Disaster Preparation & Recovery website gives detailed, category-specific information to help you learn how to protect yourself, your loved ones and your property.
Designed specifically for homeowners, this is a critical
resource for anyone wanting to reduce the risks to both their
family and property from the threats of natural hazards.
This handbook covers basic information on emergency
preparedness, evacuation planning, flood insurance, wind
insurance and steps to take to protect your property.
Use this checklist to prepare your home or business for a hurricane before a big storm hits.
Recursos de expertos de UF/IFAS para ayudarle a preparar su hogar y pertenencias para la temporada de huracanes.
Prepare su despensa para un huracán con estos sencillos pasos.
El Código Eléctrico Nacional (NEC, por sus siglas en inglés),
los servicios públicos de energía y nuestro bienestar requieren que cualquier generador de reserva se conecte a la carga a través de un “interruptor de transferencia”.
Cuando un huracán se acerca a su área, ¿está preparado? Este video cubre los métodos para preparar y dejar de manera segura su bote en una marina o puerto deportivo.
News reports and blogs explaining disaster preparation being done throughout UF/IFAS.
Jacksonville, the largest city by landmass in the contiguous United States, is also home to the country’s largest urban park system – more than 80,000 acres of land featuring more than 400 parks. For a decade, a cadre of gloved individuals armed with pruning shears has helped provide the city’s young trees with a healthy start.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection estimates the state has more than 2 million septic systems. If an owner does not properly maintain one, it poses an environmental threat to the state’s drinking water. Besides regular maintenance, managing the impacts of flooding and groundwater rise are two more issues owners must address. A UF/IFAS publication explains the effects these two phenomena have on septic systems.
When a hurricane strikes, there are many precautions that you can take to ensure your safety, and that includes food safety. Remember these tips to keep your food safe.
Home preparation checklist
Take the recommended action steps ahead of hurricane season so you are ready in the event of a storm or hurricane.
During an emergency situation, you may not have time to gather supplies. This is why preparing a disaster kit in
advance is important. This kit should contain all important items detailed below, and be able to easily be taken
with you in the event of an evacuation. Plan for at least three days.
During an emergency situation, it is possible that your family may not be together when it starts or may become
separated. Having a communication plan in place beforehand can help save time and reduce anxiety. Make sure
everyone knows the details of the plan in advance.
In times of disasters, information is a powerful tool. A digital hurricane kit can help you get the information you need, when you need it. From tracking storms to emergency walkie-talkie capabilities and where to find gas, these free apps can help you weather the storm.
