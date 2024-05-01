Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Nestled in the heart of Port St Joe, FL, Longboards exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal.
Their diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or tiki umbrellas for the solo meal.
Longboards offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Join us on May 23 for a ribbon cutting as we officially welcome Longboards to the Gulf County business community!
Longboards
113 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 229-7878
https://longboards.toast.site
