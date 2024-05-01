Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Legacy Auctioneers is a family business that has specialized in Real Estate Auctions throughout the Southeast since 1993.


No matter if it is a small tract of land or large commercial property, the most important thing to them is their Client. They have handled Business and Estate Liquidation Auctions, Court Ordered Auctions, and individuals ready to turn their Real Estate into money.


At Legacy Auctioneers they have lived and worked all across the Southeast and one thing remains the same; they love to say "Sold".


Contact them today to find out more about their business 👇


𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗔𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝘀

 405 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37209

629) 333-8780

legacyauctioneersllc@gmail.com

www.legacyauctioneers.com

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Nestled in the heart of Port St Joe, FL, Longboards exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal.


Their diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or tiki umbrellas for the solo meal.


Longboards offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.


Join us on May 23 for a ribbon cutting as we officially welcome Longboards to the Gulf County business community!


Longboards

113 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 229-7878

https://longboards.toast.site

NEW VIP MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Whether you need a little bit more space at home or are incorporating a storage unit into your long-term business plan, Best American Mini Storage and Office Complex has the right option for you!


Their convenient location near Industrial Road and Highway 98 means you can easily pop in to your storage unit on your way in and out of Port St. Joe, Florida. At America's Mini-Storage and Office Complex, they pride themselves on catering to the unique needs of their clients.

Go visit them today 👇

 

𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘 - 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔'𝗦 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗜-𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗫

141 Commerce Blvd Port St. Joe, FL 32778

(850) 250-4831

https://bit.ly/3xIdFp4


OFFICE HOURS

Monday-Friday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

ACCESS HOURS

24/7




