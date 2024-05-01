Three new WeatherSTEM stations
will go on-line this week.
The Franklin County Emergency
Management Office has been working with a company called WeatherSTEM to install
3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.
Franklin County already has six
WeatherSTEM stations installed; there is one on the Eastpoint fishing pier, one
at the Franklin County School and one at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at St.
Teresa.
They are also placed at Island
View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency Operations Center at the
Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.
A new station installed at the
Alligator Point Fire Department just went online, and the stations on Dog
Island and Saint George Island will go online this week.
The WeatherSTEM system provides
real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind
speed.
It tells you how far away
lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well
as a video stream showing current weather conditions.
The WeatherSTEM stations are being
installed free of charge and will be free to the county for three years, after the
county will pay an annual maintenance fee of 3000 dollars per station.
If you would like to access any of
the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County just go on-line to
https://franklin.weatherstem.com/
Or if you have a smartphone or
tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can download from the app store or
googleplay.
