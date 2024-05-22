Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The Friends of St. Vincent Island NWR friends group was established in 2007 to provide support for the St Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge.

 Their mission is to support environmental activities that include education, recreation and increased understanding of the history and natural environment of the St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge.


Their goals are to:

Increase public awareness of the Refuge

Provide financial support to the Refuge

Support Refuge projects


Interested in volunteering?


Join them in this important work to learn about, preserve, and enjoy this unique island. There are a variety of volunteer activities that may appeal to you. Your membership entitles you to be their guest at their annual meeting, receive quarterly newsletters, and receive advance notice of upcoming events. 


Join The Friends of St. Vincent Island NWR friends and get the satisfaction of knowing that you are part of a special group doing their part to protect our valuable natural assets.

 

Friends of St. Vincent Island NWR friends

History, Culture, Arts Building, 86 Water St., Apalachicola, FL

stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com

www.stvincentfriends.com

﻿With more than 132,000 members, Florida Farm Bureau is our state’s largest agricultural organization. Sixty county Farm Bureaus constitute the grassroots structure of their organization. Florida Farm Bureau represents farm families who produce all 300 of the state’s agricultural commodities, regardless of their scope of operations or location.


The Calhoun/Gulf County Farm Bureau Office holds an Annual Meeting which is a fun event for the whole family. Members and volunteers gather for fellowship and a delicious dinner while discussing plans for the future. Popular topics up for discussion include agriculture education promotion and legislative issues. The meeting is highly attended and local farmers and ranchers are recognized for their dedicated contributions.

Contact the Calhoun/Gulf County Farm Bureau Office and find out more on how you can become a member.


Calhoun/Gulf County Farm Bureau Office

17577 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL

(850) 674-5471

https://floridafarmbureau.org/counties/calhoun-gulf/

Our Home At Beacon Hill focuses on residents' Independence. They offer large spacious private rooms, porches with private doors which are perfect for pets, and access at all times to enjoy the warm Florida sunshine.


Independence is important to their residents but knowing that care is available around the clock from their dedicated staff adds peace of mind for them and their families. That includes transportation to appointments, shopping or even grabbing lunch at a local restaurant.


Our Home at Beacon Hill offers the best of amenities at the best value in Port St. Joe.

They are a small community which allows their residents to make new friends, socialize and spend time together that could be as simple as watching TV or working on ART and CRAFTS.

 

Our Home At Beacon Hill

141 Kaelyn, Port Saint Joe, FL

(833) 816-0049

www.seniorhomes.com/florida/port-saint-joe/our-home-at-beacon-hill

Students Can Receive a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree for Free Starting Fall 2024 Semester

 

Panama City, FL– If you are a registered nurse looking to earn your Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree, this is a great time. The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2024 Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs. Students who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington counties and are pursuing a BSN starting in the Fall 2024 semester, are encouraged to apply now. The deadline to apply is July 17, 2024.

 

"This is such a great opportunity for our students to earn a BSN degree for free,” states Dr. John Griggs. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health once again for their generosity."

 

In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.

 

For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/

 

For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. John Griggs, jgriggs@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.

GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Spring 2024 Semester


Panama City, FL– Gulf Coast State College President, Glen McDonald has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for the Spring 2024 semester. The President’s List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.

 

Students named to the President’s List are:

(Gulf and Franklin counties) Adesyn Amerson, Maelynn Butler, Sadie Calareso, Zachary Fitzpatrick, Mikaleh Graham, Ashton Lakey, Eric Lau, Gavin Lee, Drew Maki, HesterPeck, Hannah Riley, Jessica Weeks, Britt White


Students named to the Dean’s List are:

(Gulf and Franklin counties) Madison Easter, Tristen Foley, Joseph Hoffman, Kimberly Sinor, Hayleigh Small, Laneka Walker

LUNCH and LEARN IS BACK!

TODAY - May 22!


Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the fourth Wednesday of each month for a Lunch and Learn at the St Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill from 12-1 pm. each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.

﻿FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHSE


Dates: May 22, June 26, July 24, August 28, September 25, and October 23.

*NO Lunch in November or December.

May 22 - Todays guest speaker will be Dr. Len Eichler. Dr. Eichler will brief us on the latest projects the Florida's Small Business Development Center and its network of consultants can help Gulf County businesses with today! Bring your questions, the good Doctor of Business will be ready to respond or direct you to the right answer and assistance.

