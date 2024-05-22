Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Spring 2024 Semester
Panama City, FL– Gulf Coast State College President, Glen McDonald has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for the Spring 2024 semester. The President’s List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Students named to the President’s List are:
(Gulf and Franklin counties) Adesyn Amerson, Maelynn Butler, Sadie Calareso, Zachary Fitzpatrick, Mikaleh Graham, Ashton Lakey, Eric Lau, Gavin Lee, Drew Maki, HesterPeck, Hannah Riley, Jessica Weeks, Britt White
Students named to the Dean’s List are:
(Gulf and Franklin counties) Madison Easter, Tristen Foley, Joseph Hoffman, Kimberly Sinor, Hayleigh Small, Laneka Walker
